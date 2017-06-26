May data details employment patterns
A boom in the Central Oregon brewing industry may be one factor behind an unexpected May increase in manufacturing jobs in Deschutes County. - Bulletin A boom in the Central Oregon brewing industry may be one factor behind an unexpected May increase in manufacturing jobs in Deschutes County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|Wish bone
|84
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC