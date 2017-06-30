Investigators Say Train Responsible F...

Investigators Say Train Responsible For Grass Fires

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Fire crews spent more than an hour chasing grass and brush fires along the railroad tracks, stretching from Redmond to Bend, Monday morning. The first was reported near Highway 97 and NE Hemlock, in Redmond, at about 9:15 a.m. About 30 minutes later, others were spotted in Bend.

