Investigators Say Train Responsible For Grass Fires
Fire crews spent more than an hour chasing grass and brush fires along the railroad tracks, stretching from Redmond to Bend, Monday morning. The first was reported near Highway 97 and NE Hemlock, in Redmond, at about 9:15 a.m. About 30 minutes later, others were spotted in Bend.
