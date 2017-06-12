Grandma, granddaughter graduate together

Leslie Matson, 69, and her granddaughter Mika Ray, 25, both started classes at the Madras campus of Central Oregon Community College during the fall of 2013 and will both be graduating with associate's degrees this year. - Bulletin Leslie Matson, 69, and her granddaughter Mika Ray, 25, both started classes at the Madras campus of Central Oregon Community College during the fall of 2013 and will both be graduating with associate's degrees this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.