Grandma, granddaughter graduate together
Leslie Matson, 69, and her granddaughter Mika Ray, 25, both started classes at the Madras campus of Central Oregon Community College during the fall of 2013 and will both be graduating with associate's degrees this year. - Bulletin Leslie Matson, 69, and her granddaughter Mika Ray, 25, both started classes at the Madras campus of Central Oregon Community College during the fall of 2013 and will both be graduating with associate's degrees this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 8
|another victim
|83
|More
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC