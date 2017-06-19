Gaston man dies in wreck near Redmond

Gaston man dies in wreck near Redmond

Oregon State Police said French was riding in a 2015 Toyota Camry that her husband, Dennis French, 78, was driving south on Highway 97. A northbound Honda SUV driven by Amber Paplia, 26, of Madras crossed the center line and collided with the Camry head-on, troopers said. French was pronounced dead at the scene.

