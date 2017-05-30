Search Continues For Missing Redmond ...

Search Continues For Missing Redmond Woman

Wednesday May 3 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Deschutes and Jefferson County deputies are searching for a Redmond woman who may have jumped from the bridge at the Peter Skene Ogden State Park. Investigators say 60-year-old Joellen Trenhaile told a friend Monday morning that she was suicidal.

