Oregon couple who allegedly starved daughter, 5, debated getting her medical help before she died

An Oregon couple has been charged with murder after allegedly withholding food from their 5-year-old daughter and debating whether to seek medical help the day the starving girl died, according to multiple news reports. Estevan Garcia, 34, and 31-year-old wife Sacora Horn-Garcia were arrested in April and charged with murder by abuse, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment in the December death of their child, a Deschutes County, Oregon, court official confirms to PEOPLE.

