Body Of Redmond Woman Recovered
The body of a Redmond woman has been found in the Crooked River Gorge. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office believes 60-year-old Joellen Trenhaile jumped from the footbridge, May first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|20 hr
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC