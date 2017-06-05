BASE jumper injured on plunge from bridge over Crooked River

The old Crooked River High Bridge was designed by Conde McCullough and opened in 1926, crossing the Crooked River in Jefferson County as the route of U.S. 97, between Madras and Redmond. The bridge was converted to pedestrian and bike use in 2000 after the opening of a modern bridge, the Rex T. Barber Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.