BASE jumper injured on plunge from br...

BASE jumper injured on plunge from bridge over Crooked River

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: OregonLive.com

The old Crooked River High Bridge was designed by Conde McCullough and opened in 1926, crossing the Crooked River in Jefferson County as the route of U.S. 97, between Madras and Redmond. The bridge was converted to pedestrian and bike use in 2000 after the opening of a modern bridge, the Rex T. Barber Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16) Apr '17 Matthew 2
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Apr '17 Tyne 252
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr '17 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar '17 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar '17 lyla lemley 1
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC