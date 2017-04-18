Regional Highway Traffic Count Underway

Regional Highway Traffic Count Underway

Thursday Apr 13

In an effort to revise traffic estimates for Central Oregon highways, the Department of Transportation is conducting a region-wide count of vehicles, this month. Cords stretch across lanes of Highway 97 in and around Bend and Redmond; those counting strips are shifted around the region to measure volumes and trends.

