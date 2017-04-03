Redmond couple indicted in death of 5...

Redmond couple indicted in death of 5-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A grand jury has indicted a central Oregon couple on accusations they caused the death of a young girl, prosecutors said Thursday. A Deschutes County grand jury indicted Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia on murder by abuse, manslaughter, and criminal mistreatment charges in the death of 5-year-old Maliyha Hope Garcia, the county district attorney's office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Essential Oil Education Classes Tue Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar 25 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC