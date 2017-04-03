Redmond couple indicted in death of 5-year-old girl

A grand jury has indicted a central Oregon couple on accusations they caused the death of a young girl, prosecutors said Thursday. A Deschutes County grand jury indicted Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia on murder by abuse, manslaughter, and criminal mistreatment charges in the death of 5-year-old Maliyha Hope Garcia, the county district attorney's office said in a news release.

