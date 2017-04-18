ODOT Plans For Massive Eclipse Traffic
Joining city and county officials , Oregon's Department of Transportation is planning for this summer's solar eclipse, which is expected to bring an estimated 100,000 people to the High Desert. The path of totality stretches from Fossil to Redmond, with Madras considered one of the best viewing spots in the state - some say, in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|brose1992
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC