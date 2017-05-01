Fire Destroys RV At Redmond Homeless ...

Fire Destroys RV At Redmond Homeless Camp

Fire destroyed a motorhome at a northeast Redmond transient camp, Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the camp, located near NE 9th Street and Highway 126, just before 5 p.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames, spreading to several nearby juniper trees.

