Fire Destroys RV At Redmond Homeless Camp
Fire destroyed a motorhome at a northeast Redmond transient camp, Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the camp, located near NE 9th Street and Highway 126, just before 5 p.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames, spreading to several nearby juniper trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|Mon
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC