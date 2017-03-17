Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest combines...

Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest combines top notch beer and top shelf scotch

1 hr ago

Formerly known as Hop Scotch, the Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest takes place on April 14th and 15th. The event offers a rare opportunity to sample top notch craft beer alongside top shelf scotch and whiskey.

Redmond, OR

