Redmond's "Space Needle" Entrance Sign

The Redmond Bike Derby Road Races including the "Bike Derby Parade" from the first year, have always been a major part of the city's civic events with riders coming from around the country and Canada to compete in the annual race. In the mid 1970's while I served on the Redmond Chamber of Commerce Board as Vice President, I was also Publicity Chairman for the chamber.

