Redmonda s signature font pays tribut...

Redmonda s signature font pays tribute to early 20th century

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Take a drive through downtown Redmond, Oregon, and you might notice a common thread that ties some of the city's landmarks together: the signature city of Redmond font. A modernized version of an early 20th-century art deco style, the city's customized font can be found on signs that adorn the entryway monument on U.S. Highway 97, the Flag City monument, Centennial Park and the new Redmond City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb 6 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
News Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC