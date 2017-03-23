Redmond Standoff Leads To Evacuation,...

Redmond Standoff Leads To Evacuation, Arrest

A Redmond man is accused of assault and other charges, following an incident that put Obsidian Middle School on alert and shut down roads in the area, Friday afternoon. Witnesses say the man hit a woman in the head with a gun and may have shot out the tires of a car, near 15th and Obsidian Avenue.

