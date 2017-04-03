Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
There are 1 comment on the KBND-AM Bend story from Monday Mar 20, titled Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond. In it, KBND-AM Bend reports that:
Senator Jeff Merkley held several town hall meetings in Central Oregon over the weekend. He hosted events in Prineville, Madras and Redmond on Saturday.
#1 Thursday Mar 23
I would like to know if the new health care will include the government workers or are they getting the same care that they had under ACA?
