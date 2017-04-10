Deschutes, Crook Counties Amid Fastes...

Deschutes, Crook Counties Amid Fastest Growing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Deschutes and Crook counties rank among the fastest growing areas in the nation, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Crook County's population grew by 4.26% - to 22,570 - between July 2015 and July 2016; it was the 8th fastest growing county , by percent change, with a population of 10,000 or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr 4 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar 25 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC