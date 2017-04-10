Deschutes, Crook Counties Amid Fastest Growing
Deschutes and Crook counties rank among the fastest growing areas in the nation, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Crook County's population grew by 4.26% - to 22,570 - between July 2015 and July 2016; it was the 8th fastest growing county , by percent change, with a population of 10,000 or more.
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
