Central Oregon is among nation's fastest growing regions

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The News-Review

Newly released population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Central Oregon is among the fastest growing regions in the nation. The census report shows that the Bend-Redmond area grew by nearly 5,698 residents from 2015 to 2016.

