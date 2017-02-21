Terrebonne Home Damaged By Fire

Monday Feb 6

Redmond firefighters responded to the house on Northwest 31st at about 8:20 and found flames extending 10-12' high above the roof of the garage, fueled by high winds. Crews were able to knock down the fire before it extended into the house, although not before it caused about $10,000 in damage.

