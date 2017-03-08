One Injured in Transient Camp Fire

One Injured in Transient Camp Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A Redmond transient suffered burns to his arms and hands when fire broke out in a homeless camp near Highway 126 and SE Evergreen, Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at the make shift camp just before 7 a.m., they say the blaze had mostly burned itself out and was smoldering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
News Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC