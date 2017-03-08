One Injured in Transient Camp Fire
A Redmond transient suffered burns to his arms and hands when fire broke out in a homeless camp near Highway 126 and SE Evergreen, Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at the make shift camp just before 7 a.m., they say the blaze had mostly burned itself out and was smoldering.
