Gerald Robert Scobie, Redmond, OR/formerly Janesville, WI
Gerald Robert Scobie passed on February 5, 2013, at his home in Redmond, OR, with his wife, Jaci, by his side. He was born in Janesville, WI, on January 22, 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC