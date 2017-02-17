Details Released On Medical Clinic ID...

Details Released On Medical Clinic ID Theft

A Bend woman is accused of stealing patients' personal information while she worked in the billing department of a local medical clinic. As KBND News first reported last week , a Desert Orthopedics employee was fired after her employer learned she was accused of identity theft.

