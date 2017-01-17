Two Seriously Injured In Tuesday Crash

Two Seriously Injured In Tuesday Crash

Tuesday Jan 10

Two people were seriously injured in a crash that tied up the Tuesday morning commute for several hours. Investigators say a northbound Toyota Corolla lost control on icy Highway 97, between Bend and Redmond.

