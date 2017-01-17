Redmond Transit Center Design Released

Redmond Transit Center Design Released

The group that manages Cascades East Transit , the region's bus system, is moving forward with plans to build a transit hub in southwest Redmond, between Fred Meyer and Lowe's [pictured below]. Currently, Cascades East Transit buses line up in front of the Redmond library, but it was never intended to be a permanent transfer station.

