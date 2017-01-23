Redmond Schools Close Due to Roof Worries
Engineers are evaluating the roof of M.A. Lynch Elementary in Redmond after Students were evacuated Thursday morning due to concerns of the snow load on the roof. Superintendent Mike McIntosh tells KBND News, " There's some visible sagging in some of the roof portions, but that's the extent of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|will he arrest FBI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC