Redmond Schools Close Due to Roof Wor...

Redmond Schools Close Due to Roof Worries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Engineers are evaluating the roof of M.A. Lynch Elementary in Redmond after Students were evacuated Thursday morning due to concerns of the snow load on the roof. Superintendent Mike McIntosh tells KBND News, " There's some visible sagging in some of the roof portions, but that's the extent of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
News Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
News Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16) Jan '16 will he arrest FBI 1
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,897 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC