Commissioner Unger Reflects On Public Service
After eight years as a Deschutes County Commissioner, Alan Unger is leaving. Republican Phil Henderson defeated Unger in the November election and will be sworn in as Commissioner, January third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|will he arrest FBI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC