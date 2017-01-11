Central OR Gets A Break In Snow Storms
Central Oregon snow blowers and shovels have gotten a lot of use in the last month, and we're not done with them, yet. "High pressure [is] building in, which essentially means dry and cold, especially with all the snow on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|will he arrest FBI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC