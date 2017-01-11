Bend-La Pine Schools' Calendar Extended

Bend-La Pine Schools' Calendar Extended

Bend-La Pine Schools officials are extending the school year because of the five snow days impacting student instruction time. Schools were closed for a sixth and seventh day, Thursday and Friday, after a roof collapse at Kenwood School prompted an emergency closure of all facilities.

