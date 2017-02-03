All Central Oregon Schools Open Friday

While snow clean-up efforts continue at W.E. Miller elementary and Elk Meadow elementary, this morning, Bend-La Pine Schools officials say all schools are open on regular schedule Friday . Redmond officials, this week, released a revised school calendar to address the growing number of missed days in that district.

