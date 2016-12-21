Redmond Woman Killed in Hwy 97 Crash

Wednesday Dec 21

Oregon State Police are looking for witnesses to the crash that occurred at about 6:30 and shut down Highway 97 for more than an hour. Investigators believe Kylee Bruce, of Redmond, lost control while making a pass, near Tomahawk Ave. She slid into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.

