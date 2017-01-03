Oregon smokejumper who assisted in Alabama wildfire effort dies
Ray Rubio, a smokejumper from Redmond, Ore., was critically injured shortly after finishing his firefighting duty in Alabama on Thanksgiving week. He died in intensive care Dec. 19. An Oregon man who participated in wildfire suppression efforts in Alabama last month has died, the U.S. Fire Administration reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|13 hr
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|will he arrest FBI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC