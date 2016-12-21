Oregon man fighting Alabama wildfires...

Oregon man fighting Alabama wildfires critically injured over Thanksgiving week

Thursday Dec 1

Ray Rubio, a smokejumper from Redmond, Ore., was critically injured shortly after finishing his firefighting duty in Alabama on Thanksgiving week. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with medical expenses.

