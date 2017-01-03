Mulit-Agency Pursuit Ends In Culver
The incident started just before 10 a.m. when a Prineville officer attempted to stop a car and it took off. The chase went through Redmond and Terrebonne and eventually ended when officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle in Culver.
