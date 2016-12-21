Best 'Flash' Quotes from 'Invasion!'
Barry enlisted the help of his friends from Arrow , Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow when aliens came to Earth in The Flash 's "Invasion!" As everyone met, it led to some fun reactions about aliens, updates on what others didn't know and more before setting up the next part of the crossover. Here are the best quotes from The Flash 's hour of the DC Week crossover.
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Dec 16
|Tmk
|250
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Renewed Push For Prineville Indoor Pool
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
|Deschutes Co Sheriff Assists in Burns (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|will he arrest FBI
|1
