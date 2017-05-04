Redington Shores to seek new bids for park project
A proposal to develop land fronting the La Vistana condominiums on Gulf Boulevard into two new town parks was rejected by the Redington Town Commission as too costly. The commission decided to rebid the project, taking out a tower clock that had upped the price by $30,000.
