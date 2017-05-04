Redington Shores to seek new bids for...

Redington Shores to seek new bids for park project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A proposal to develop land fronting the La Vistana condominiums on Gulf Boulevard into two new town parks was rejected by the Redington Town Commission as too costly. The commission decided to rebid the project, taking out a tower clock that had upped the price by $30,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redington Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) Tue skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
L coincidences Apr 26 anonymous 1
Lost blue/green peahen peafowl. Apr 24 Bubba 2
See all Redington Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redington Shores Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at May 05 at 3:37AM EDT

Redington Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redington Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Redington Shores, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC