Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow traffic

After failing to control an ongoing speeding problem on one of the most traveled side streets, the Redington Shores Town Commission is turning to a speed-inhibiting device many residents oppose. A commission majority at the March 29 town workshop agreed to try 'speed tables,' which are similar to speed bumps but offer a softer ride-over with less jolt, to try to slow motorists on 175th Avenue East.

