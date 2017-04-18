Redington Shores puts the brakes on speed tables
Last month, at a workshop session, the Redington Shores Town Commission appeared ready to approve the use of speed tables as a way to control speeding motorists on 175th Avenue East. However, residents who were strongly opposed to that plan, along with a few in favor, packed town hall and voiced their opinions at the April 12 regular commission meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 13
|ifoundyourpeafowl32
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC