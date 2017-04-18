New faces take over at Redington Shores
There were tears and cheers at the March 15 Redington Shores Town Commission meeting, as commission members and a crowd of onlookers said goodbye to two longtime commissioners, while welcoming new faces to serve on the commission. Commission changes are rare in Redington Shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 13
|ifoundyourpeafowl32
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC