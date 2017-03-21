Pinellas Sheriff's Office employee fired after DUI arrest
A Pinellas County Sheriff's employee lost her job after she was arrested for DUI about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, near the intersection of Coral Ave and Gulf Boulevard, in Redington Shores. Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Gulf Boulevard in North Redington Beach when they observed a 2013 white Chevrolet sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Mar 19
|hodgechic
|446
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
|Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
|Mar 16
|Getout
|1
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Speed limits (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|phatgrrl13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC