Pinellas Sheriff's Office employee fired after DUI arrest

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A Pinellas County Sheriff's employee lost her job after she was arrested for DUI about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, near the intersection of Coral Ave and Gulf Boulevard, in Redington Shores. Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Gulf Boulevard in North Redington Beach when they observed a 2013 white Chevrolet sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

