Pinellas detention corporal fired after DUI arrest

Monday Feb 20 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office corporal was fired after deputies arrested her early Monday on a driving under the influence charge. Jo Anna Barker, hired in October 2011, worked for the Department of Detention and Corrections, the Sheriff's Office said.

