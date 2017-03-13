Pinellas detention corporal fired after DUI arrest
A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office corporal was fired after deputies arrested her early Monday on a driving under the influence charge. Jo Anna Barker, hired in October 2011, worked for the Department of Detention and Corrections, the Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|3
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mar 1
|Life
|1,221
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Speed limits (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|phatgrrl13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC