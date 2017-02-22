Gulf Beach Masons help 91-year-old ve...

Gulf Beach Masons help 91-year-old veteran

Feb 22, 2017

Members of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge in Madeira Beach, with donated services from Pinellas Tree Service, Sarnago Sons Recycling and Material, the town of Redington Shores and Officer Tim Kennedy of the Indian Shores Police Department, helped 91-year-old John Fink, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, clean up his residence Feb. 11. The residence had years of overgrown trees, vegetation and accumulated debris. The day was spent trimming, raking, and filling two large dumpsters.

