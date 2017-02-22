Gulf Beach Masons help 91-year-old veteran
Members of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge in Madeira Beach, with donated services from Pinellas Tree Service, Sarnago Sons Recycling and Material, the town of Redington Shores and Officer Tim Kennedy of the Indian Shores Police Department, helped 91-year-old John Fink, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, clean up his residence Feb. 11. The residence had years of overgrown trees, vegetation and accumulated debris. The day was spent trimming, raking, and filling two large dumpsters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Sun
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC