Deadline for Pinellas voters to register for March municipal elections is Feb. 13
New voters in Gulfport, Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Safety Harbor, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tarpon Springs and Treasure Island must register by this deadline to take part in the March 14 elections in their respective cities. Voters who are already registered don't need to worry about the Feb. 13 deadline, but they should update their voter registration addresses.
