Plans presented for new Redington Shores parks
Plans for creating two new parks from green space the town of Redington Shores acquired as part of a development agreement were presented at the Nov. 30 commission workshop. The park space fronts the LaVistana condominiums at 17720/17730 Gulf Blvd. The land is being donated by the condo developer, who is also paying $52,000 toward the parks' creation, as part of the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Redington Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redington Beach Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 19
|Polly
|2
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 5
|Xnxx
|2
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Kenneth City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Speed limits (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|phatgrrl13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redington Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC