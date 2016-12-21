Plans presented for new Redington Sho...

Plans presented for new Redington Shores parks

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Plans for creating two new parks from green space the town of Redington Shores acquired as part of a development agreement were presented at the Nov. 30 commission workshop. The park space fronts the LaVistana condominiums at 17720/17730 Gulf Blvd. The land is being donated by the condo developer, who is also paying $52,000 toward the parks' creation, as part of the agreement.

