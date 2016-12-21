Longtime Redington Shores commissioners stepping down
Longtime Redington Shores Commission members John Branch and Lee Holmes have announced they will not seek re-election. Commission changes are uncommon in Redington Shores, and having two seats open at once is especially rare, the last time being in 2009.
