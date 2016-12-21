Fish Tales - New moon should bring good fishing to the area
This week's new moon tides and warm weather will set us up for some great fishing opportunities for the closing week of Christmas break. Trout, both spotted and silver have been biting well as have near-shore bottom fish, such as hogfish and grunts and the occasional keeper gag grouper.
