Time capsule: On a beach, he found a ...

Time capsule: On a beach, he found a box containing a stranger's ashes

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 1, 2016 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Time capsule: This is a recurring Floridian magazine feature that allows readers to re-experience some of the Tampa Bay Times' best stories with the wisdom of hindsight. Writer Lane DeGregory got a phone call last month about this story, from the children of Dr. Ayestaran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redington Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Redington Beach Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 22 Musikologist 3
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... Dec 19 Polly 2
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16) Dec 5 Xnxx 2
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Kenneth City Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Speed limits (Mar '14) Mar '14 phatgrrl13 1
See all Redington Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redington Shores Forum Now

Redington Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redington Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Redington Shores, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC