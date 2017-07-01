Police Logs: July 1, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. John Gene McNamara: 33, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday in the 500 block of Ash Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of inflicting corporal injury on spouse.

