Why California gun owners may be breaking the law on July 1
Did you see their stardom before their careers took off? Derek Carr, Aaron Judge and Paul George - now and then California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state's more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Jun 23
|DrButt
|15
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|m fennell
|2
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
