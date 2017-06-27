Why California gun owners may be brea...

Why California gun owners may be breaking the law on July 1

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Did you see their stardom before their careers took off? Derek Carr, Aaron Judge and Paul George - now and then California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state's more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11) Jun 23 DrButt 15
Anyone know Jerry Hahn Jun 18 MAILIPT 1
Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv Jun 17 Proxy testing 2
cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15) Jun 12 m fennell 2
mobile home park (Jan '06) May '17 Brad p 122
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar '17 2013 july 2
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar '17 Fed up 30
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC