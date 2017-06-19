Whittenberg Schoola s third annual Ol...

Whittenberg Schoola s third annual Old Time Country Fair draws families to Ridgeway Park

Red Bluff >> Whittenberg Country School held its third annual Old Time Country Fair Saturday, with families enjoying food, games, crafts and learning from informational booths about summer youth programs. The fair, held at Ridgeway Park, is one of three annual events the school puts on in an effort to raise funds for books and scholarships for the small private school's students.

