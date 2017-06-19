Whittenberg Schoola s third annual Old Time Country Fair draws families to Ridgeway Park
Red Bluff >> Whittenberg Country School held its third annual Old Time Country Fair Saturday, with families enjoying food, games, crafts and learning from informational booths about summer youth programs. The fair, held at Ridgeway Park, is one of three annual events the school puts on in an effort to raise funds for books and scholarships for the small private school's students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Steve
|13
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|m fennell
|2
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC